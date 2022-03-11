Two thirds of businesses have not yet measured their carbon footprint More than half of organisations have a dedicated internal resource for sustainability Trade

A survey from DataSolutions has found that while the majority of tech companies have plans to either reduce their carbon emissions or become carbon neutral, a large proportion have not yet measured their footprint.

The study involving signatories of Techies Go Green – a collective of IT organisations committed to becoming more sustainable – found that 82% have firm plans to reduce their carbon emissions and 78% have plans to become carbon neutral.

Furthermore, 39% of respondents said they will be carbon neutral by the end of 2022 and a further 43% expect to be by 2025. However, almost two thirds (65%) have not yet measured their carbon footprint.

Despite the fact that a large proportion have not yet measured their carbon footprint, the research did find that companies are taking steps to be greener. Eighty-eight per cent currently recycle the e-waste they produce and three quarters (75%) of IT leaders would consider buying refurbished IT equipment.

Some 48% of respondents have employee incentives to encourage them to reduce their commute and travel, and over half (51%) are using a green energy provider. Of the 49% that don’t currently use a green energy provider, 77% would consider changing to same.

More than half (59%) of tech companies have an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy in place and 55% have a dedicated internal resource responsible for sustainability.

The findings come as Techies Go Green, co-established by DataSolutions, reaches 180 members. The movement, which will be celebrating its one-year anniversary in March, aims to increase its membership to 300 signatories by the end of 2022.

Michael O’Hara, group managing Director of DataSolutions and co-founder of Techies Go Green, said: “Sustainability is undoubtedly a crucial focus for IT leaders in 2022 and our research demonstrates its ever-growing importance in the world of business. But while organisations are starting to recognise and realise how crucial going green is, this appreciation needs to translate into consistent action.

“It is certainly positive to see companies review and reassess how they operate – for example, the use of green energy providers among Techies Go Green signatories increased 14% compared to six months previously. And it’s even more encouraging to see that dedicated resources are being put in place to progress sustainability efforts.

“Taking such practical steps is the key to turning the aim of carbon neutrality into a reality. However, companies need to look at the bigger picture and understand where they are starting from in order to identify the changes which will help to bring about widespread change. It is only through education and collaboration, enabled by communities like Techies Go Green, that we can hope to have a real and lasting impact on the global battle against climate change.”

