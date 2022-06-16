Twelve female scientists to speak at Soapbox Science Dublin 2022 Taking place on South King Street in Dublin from 11am to 2pm Life

After the success of virtual events in 2020 and 2021, Soapbox Science Dublin is back in Dublin City Centre. Taking place 18 June, 12 female scientists are set to talk about their research in areas of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and medicine (STEMM) at Soapbox Science Dublin 2022. Speakers will address the public from their soapboxes.

Soapbox Science Dublin 2022 is taking place on South King Street in Dublin and will involve speakers from University College Dublin (UCD), Technological University Dublin, Maynooth University, and Dublin City University.

Established in 2011 Soapbox Science is a global public outreach platform for promoting women and non-binary scientists and the science they do.

“The vision of Women in Technology & Science Ireland (WITS) is to advocate, connect and act for women in STEM,” said Dr Andrea Johnson, chairperson at Women in Technology & Science (WITS) Ireland. “Soapbox Science creates an incredible opportunity to bring science into the public realm. It gives everyone the opportunity to learn about the amazing experiments and discoveries that are made every day. WITS are delighted to sponsor this event helping to spark the imagination of future generations of female scientists in this innovative and creative way.”

One of the Soapbox Science Dublin 2022 speakers is Dr Veronica Sofianos, Assistant Professor (Ad Astra Fellow) at UCD School of Chemical and Bioprocess Engineering, who will deliver a talk entitled ‘Size doesn’t always matter. How nanoparticles combat climate change!’.

Dr Sofianos said: “Soapbox Science 2022 is a great opportunity for me to share my journey on how I became an Assistant Professor at UCD in Chemical Engineering. You only need passion and the rest will fall into place. My passion is researching how I can use water to produce clean and cheap fuels to ease our pockets and combat climate change.”

Another of the Soapbox Science Dublin 2022 speakers is Eleni Zavrakli, a PhD researcher in Machine Learning and Control Theory at Maynooth University, who will deliver a talk entitled, ‘A journey from Mathematics to 3D printing’.

Zavrakli said, “Mathematics has always fascinated me, it is somehow beautifully abstract and incredibly specific at the same time. And while studying maths on a theoretical level is very interesting, its countless applications to real life problems can be even more intriguing.”

“At Soapbox Science Dublin 2022 I will talk about my work using mathematical methods and intelligent algorithms to improve the performance of 3D printers. My algorithms will allow the machines to learn in a similar way to how humans learn, based on past experience, gaining a reward for every good decision.”

TechCentral Reporters