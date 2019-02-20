TU Dublin, Intel agree five-year strategic partnership

Chip maker's on-campus commitment extends to engineering, diversity scholarships

Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) has announced a five-year strategic partnership with Intel Ireland as part of a programme of collaboration in talent development, research and engagement. The partnership is in support of the TU Dublin capital campaign Transforming Tomorrow.

The announcement was made at an event on the Grangegorman Campus attended by Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure & Reform Paschal Donohoe, Minister of State for Higher Education Mary Mitchell O’Connor, and Eamonn Sinnott, general manager, Intel Ireland, and vice president, technology & manufacturing group.

Building on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in September 2017; the multi-year partnership will focus on a number of elements including the opening of the Intel Auditorium – a 250-seat lecture theatre located in the Central Quad in the TU Dublin flagship campus at Grangegorman – in September 2020. The partnership will also fund talent development activities such as the Intel Awards Programme which provides scholarships to TU Dublin students in the disciplines of mechanical, design, electrical and electronic engineering. In addition, the Intel ‘Women in Technology’ Scholarship is awarded to a female TU Dublin student ambassador who will work to encourage younger women to pursue a career in Science and Technology.

The nature of the advanced manufacturing that we do here in Ireland means that we rely upon a diverse range of skillsets that encompass the whole breadth of third level programmes from Level 6 onwards. Through this partnership with TU Dublin, we can explore ways to work across that spectrum of learning, all under one academic roof. In particular, the focus of technological universities on science and technology programmes that deliver practical, industry-orientated experiences is vitally important.”

TechCentral Reporters