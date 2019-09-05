Trinity’s innovation workspace to deliver €6m by 2020

Innovation facility will be open to students, alumni and entrepreneurs

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has launched its new ideas workspace, Tangent. The facility will house TCD’s innovation supports and education programmes and will be open to students, alumni, entrepreneurs and creators.

Bank of Ireland, TCD’s innovation partner, plans to have invested €6 million in the aspiring inventors and entrepreneurs by 2020.

Tangent has been designed to foster the creation of ideas. With flexible work and event spaces, it provides an environment for co-working and innovation.

Ken Finnegan, CEO of Tangent added; ‘When you consider 67% of all new job creation comes from businesses in the first five years and small businesses make up 99% of the enterprise community; our goal in Tangent is to enable and foster this ambition.”

“Cultivating innovation and entrepreneurship is central to our education mission,” said Dr Patrick Prendergast, Provost of Trinity College Dublin. “Tangent, Trinity’s ideas workspace provides a creative home with the right supports and investment to enable budding entrepreneurs to share ideas and succeed.”

Trinity’s Tangent programme has produced many successful student-led entrepreneurs, including Touchtech, a payment processing venture; Artomatix, which develops tools for automating digital media creation; Equine MediRecord, which digitises the medical records of the multi-billion-euro horse racing industry’s equine stars; and Change Donations, which allows users to round up your everyday purchases to the next euro and donate spare change to the causes that mean the most to each donator.

Following in their footsteps, 11 start-up companies are taking part in Trinity’s LaunchBox programme, which coincides with the Tangent launch. The companies will take part in a competitive pitch process in front of an expert judging panel. The winner will receive €3,500, an office space in Dogpatch labs, and a place on accelerator programme, Tangent Pioneer.

TechCentral Reporters