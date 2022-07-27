Trinity opens applications for first postgraduate certificate in Climate Entrepreneurship Fees for the part-time course are 90% funded by the government’s Springboard+ reskilling initiative Life

Trinity College Dublin is seeking entrepreneurial individuals for its postgraduate certificate in Climate Entrepreneurship. The first of its kind in Ireland, this course was developed to address the climate change emergency and to positively impact business owners’ bottom line.

The part-time, hybrid course addresses climate change through developing innovative, green solutions and creative thinking to reduce the risk to our future, improve environmental sustainability and empower individuals, businesses, and society alike to play their part.

The course is run by Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, begins in September 2022, and led by Dr Quentin Crowley, director of Trinity’s Centre for the Environment, whose ground-breaking research on radon mapping in Ireland was recently published.

advertisement





Funded by the government’s Springboard+ reskilling initiative, fees for the part-time course are 90% funded with 10% fees payable (€375) for a level 9 qualification from Ireland’s leading university. Unemployed applicants can avail of free fees.

The course is part of Tangent’s wider mission to help Ireland achieve its Climate Action Plan 2021, by cultivating the next generation of climate entrepreneurs who are actively uncovering new, unexpected ways to tackle climate change across all industries.

This is the second ever intake of the course, which launched in 2020. The inaugural class included students from myriad backgrounds, including three managers from the IDA’s sustainable business development team; young Tipperary-based dairy farmer David Cooney; and the Project Arts Centre’s Artist in Residence Maeve Stone.

“This course is a launchpad for the changemakers, activists and entrepreneurs who understand that there is still time to address the global issue of climate change,” said Dr Dan Rogers, head of Education Tangent, Trinity’s Ideas Workspace. “I look forward to the innovative solutions that graduates on this course will produce, creating positive impact on the world.”

Developed in collaboration with the School of Natural Sciences, the certificate brings together academic experts and guest speakers from industry to deliver dynamic programme through an integrated multidisciplinary approach. Graduates will develop entrepreneurial skills that can be applied to any aspect of climate action. They will be given critical and lateral thinking skills and an understanding of the societal and economic value that can be achieved by applying an innovative approach to the global challenge.

Dr Quentin Crowley, associate professor, School of Natural Sciences, Trinity College Dublin said: “As we seek opportunities to increase climate change adaption or mitigation measures, we can also make a positive contribution to our economy and society. This course will not focus on any one area but how these opportunities can fit together. If you’ve a curious mind, willing to explore outside of your subject area and collaborate to explore new solutions, this course is for you.”

TechCentral Reporters