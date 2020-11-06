Trilateral Research creates 40 jobs in Waterford

Research firm's operation to concentrate on AI, data science and software development Print Print Trade

Trilateral Research, a UK-based research, consultancy and technology development company, has announced plans to add 40 new roles at a new office in Belview Port, Waterford. The roles will primarily be in the areas of software development, data science and data ethics, as well as administrative support and will be filled over the next four years.

“Being co-located in Ireland also allows us to work directly with cutting edge technology companies from other international locations, enabling us to participate in international innovation efforts,” said Trilateral Research co-director Kush Wadhwa

“The South East is an emerging technology hub, and it is an excellent launch-pad for regional, national and international collaboration. We anticipate that the Waterford office will be an innovation hub for our Striad platform and data protection and cyber-risk services.” added Rachel Finn, senior practice manager and head of Irish operations.

advertisement





CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement is a further vote of confidence in Waterford and the South East region’s ability to provide a highly skilled and talented workforce for companies like Trilateral Research. It demonstrates the South East’s strong value proposition. This investment is aligned with IDA’s strategy of growing regional investments. I wish to congratulate Trilateral Research on today’s announcement and wish them every success.”

TechCerntral Reporters