Trilateral Research announces new jobs after securing €1.23m in EU funding

Ten new roles are in addition to the 40 jobs announced last year

Trilateral Research has announced the creation of 10 new roles after the company was awarded €1.23 million in EU funding to undertake cutting-edge research in climate change, cyber-security and combatting misinformation.

These new roles, which are in addition to the 40 jobs announced as part of Trilateral Research’s expansion last year, will support the company’s machine learning, AI and software specialisms alongside their data ethics, data protection and cyber-risk services. The jobs will include specialist social science researchers and trainers as well as support roles including marketing and communication, accounting, and bookkeeping.

The funding, which has been awarded from the EU’s Green Deal Work Programme, and the Internal Security Fund will enable research into public policy development in relation to climate change, cross-border information sharing in cyber-crime and techniques for combatting radicalisation and misinformation exposure and will highlight Trilateral’s interdisciplinary approach to tackling societal challenges in the public and private sector.

“We are delighted to contribute to the EU’s efforts in these areas and look forward to applying our expertise in leveraging data through responsible AI to tackle the complex social problems that increasingly affect us all,” said Trilateral Research’s CEO, Kush Wadhwa

“There is an exciting opportunity here for the South East region to make a name for itself in relation to climate change, cyber-security and misinformation. In doing this work, Trilateral will leverage our local partnerships with universities, ITs and technology providers to ensure our work is cutting edge and showcases local capabilities,” added, Rachel Finn, senior practice manager and head of Irish operations.

Shane Nolan, head of technology and emerging business said: “This announcement by Trilateral Research is more good news for the South East and demonstrates the region’s strong value proposition which includes the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce. I wish to congratulate Rachel and her team in Waterford and every success with this latest expansion.”

