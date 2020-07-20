Triangle achieves four-star Check Point partner status

Status will enhance Triangle's delivery of security services

Triangle has been awarded the Check Point four-star partner status, reflecting the company’s expertise and capability in delivering customer outcomes using Check Point solutions.

Triangle said it has invested heavily in a security team, including multiple experts trained as Check Point Masters to advise on, deploy, support and manage Check Point solutions and services to its customers.

The company added that it is committed to the delivery of customer results through expertise and technology that is achieved through strategic consultation, first class technical capabilities and contemporary operating models.

“By becoming a four-star Partner, Triangle can deliver an enhanced level of security services and outcomes to our customers,” said Michelle Harris, sales director at Triangle. “It is an endorsement of the deep level of expertise that is available within our security practice. As a four-star partner, Triangle can work even more closely with Check Point to gain an enhanced understanding of its technology offerings and how they can be applied to the business and security requirements of our customers.”

“We are pleased that Triangle has gained this status for our market leading products, services and solutions,” said Hugh McGauran, country manager, Ireland at Check Point. “This partner status is a recognition of the expertise, experience and quality of service that the partner can deliver and that the customer can expect.”

TechCentral Reporters