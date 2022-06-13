Triangle adds 20 jobs to Dublin operation New roles in service architecture, service management, business development Trade

Triangle is creating 20 jobs in its managed service, cyber recovery and mobility businesses. The new positions include service architects, service managers, Level 2 and 3 technical support personnel and business development executives.

Triangle was established in 1999 and is based in Dublin from where they serve their customers in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland as well as international customers. The company employes more than 120 employees who hold qualifications and certifications across a broad range of technologies.

“It has been another year of rapid growth,” said Miriam Byrne, operations director at Triangle. “We are seeing continued demand for specialised managed services in critical areas within enterprise environments across all sectors we operate in as well as significant growth in enterprise mobility. The way people work has changed significantly. Mobility has been the central theme of this change, with businesses across the globe embracing remote and flexible work styles at an unprecedented speed and scale. This brings the benefit of expertise and innovation while facilitating agility and ownership within our customers’ businesses.”

