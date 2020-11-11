TikTok’s Dublin presence to pass 1,000-employee mark

TikTok plans to grow its EMEA Trust & Safety Hub in Dublin to 1,100 employees by January 2021, creating over 200 new jobs.

The company also announced plans to establish a data centre in Ireland by 2022. It said the investment, worth €420 million, will create “hundreds of new jobs that will see Ireland become the home for TikTok’s European user data once operational”.

In the last year alone, TikTok has rapidly expanded its presence in the capital, having started the year with just 20 employees. This expansion complements the growth of TikTok itself, as the company claims over 100 million Europeans actively use the platform each month.

The team at the EMEA Trust & Safety Hub work with regional regulators, policymakers, government, and law enforcement agencies in pursuit of high standard user safety. The company’s user safety strategy, decision-making and enforcement function for Europe and the UK are led by this experienced team, with senior leaders spanning functions including policy-making, product and process, incident management and quality assurance, as well as experts in areas such as minor safety and hate speech.

TikTok recently made its Irish company the joint data controller for users across the EEA and Switzerland to better manage and safeguard user data. Ireland is also the designated hub of its European SMB business, with a head of SMB and expanding team dedicated to supporting businesses to engage the TikTok community and grow their business.

“News of TikTok’s rapid expansion of its operations here is very welcome; its ability to scale up to this degree so quickly speaks to the strength of Ireland’s offering generally and in particular our skills pool and vibrant technology ecosystem,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland. “It puts TikTok’s Irish site at the centre of its global operations and in doing so, demonstrates huge commitment by the company to Ireland.”

“In less than a year, Ireland has rapidly become a vital centre for both our European and global operations,” said Vanessa Pappas, interim head of TikTok. “Its strong pool of skilled and diverse talent, booming digital and technology sector, and rich heritage of arts and culture, make it such an attractive base for a platform that prides itself on being an inclusive home for creative expression. It was an honour to meet with the Taoiseach yesterday to talk about our incredible growth in Ireland, future plans and the thriving community of Irish creators that have embraced TikTok.”

TechCentral Reporters