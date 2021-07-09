TikTok moves into recruitment with ‘video resumes’

TikTok has launched a pilot programme in the US to help job seekers create and send ‘video resumes’ to potential employers as it looks to expand the platform into recruitment.

The new service, dubbed ‘TikTok Resumes’, already has a selection of job openings from brands such as WWE, Shopify and Target.

At a time when tech companies like Facebook and Twitter are scrambling to be more like the video-sharing app, TikTok itself is aiming to be more like LinkedIn, with the company suggesting that there has been a rise in “career and job-related creative content” on its platform over the past year and that this could be used as a “channel for recruitment”.

Users can pursue job listings via the app or the website’s TikTok discovery page, with US job openings available till 31 July.

“TikTok Resumes is officially open and accepting TikTok video resumes,” said Nick Tran, global head of marketing at TikTok. “We’re humbled to be able to partner with some of the world’s most admired and emerging brands as we pilot a new way for job seekers to showcase their experiences and skill sets in creative and authentic ways.”

Tran added that TikTok is hoping to “reimagine recruitment and job discovery”, and the social media platform has already made a start on that ambition with the hashtag ‘CareerTok’ which pools together resume examples, career advice and interview tutorials.

According to the Pew Research Centre, 48% of 18 to 29-year-olds in the US have reported having a TikTok account, compared to just 30% who say they have a LinkedIn profile.

