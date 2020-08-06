TikTok announces €420m data centre for Ireland

Social network TikTok is to invest €420 million to establish a data centre in Ireland, its first in Europe. The move follows the setting-up of a trust and safety hub in Dublin to moderate content on the website.

“This investment in Ireland, to the value of approximately €420million, will create hundreds of new jobs and play a key role in further strengthening the safeguarding and protection of TikTok user data, with a state of the art physical and network security defense system planned around this new operation. This new regional data centre will deliver tangible benefits, including enabling faster loading time that will help our TikTok community to enjoy an even better experience,” wrote Roland Cloutier, global chief information security officer, TikTok in a company blog.

“Since establishing our EMEA trust and safety hub in Dublin at the start of this year, we have rapidly expanded our team and appointed senior leaders who are continuously enhancing the strategies, policies and processes designed to keep people on TikTok safe.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “TikTok’s decision to establish its first European data centre in Ireland, representing a substantial investment here by the company, is very welcome and, following on from the establishment of its EMEA trust & safety hub in Dublin earlier in the year, positions Ireland as an important location in the company’s global operations.”

