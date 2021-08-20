Thriftify circular economy grant a boost to charities

98% of Ireland's charity shops use e-commerce site

Thriftify.ie, an Irish e-commerce website which sells items from 98% of Ireland’s charity shops, has secured funding through the government’s Circular Economy Innovation Grant Scheme.

The scheme supports innovation and the circular economy by boosting projects set up by social enterprises, in both the voluntary and community sectors.

Thriftify enables charities to sell donations easily and effectively via smart tech. Participating charity shops upload either a photo or barcode of an item and Thriftify will price it and sell it across several different online sales platforms such as eBay, Facebook, Instagram and its own website. This smart tech enables charity shops to easily sell preloved fashion items and books via Thriftify which will then post any sold items to the purchaser in a biodegradable bag, ensuring that the whole process is as eco-friendly and effective as possible.

“It’s a real privilege to be recognised by this prestigious award for the work that we’re doing in the circular economy,” said CEO of Thriftify Rónán ó’Dálaigh, who set up the business in 2017. “I think that now is a crucial time for sustainable innovations to not only get the funding that they need but to also get the prestigious recognition of governmental awards such as this. It shows that we’re serious about addressing climate change.

“At Thriftify we’re trying to change an entire industry, we believe that the fashion industry needs to radically change to protect our ecosystems. We shouldn’t doubt the scale of the challenge we face and providing funding and recognition of ambitious solutions is critical to slowing the climate crisis. We would like to thank the EPA for their support.”

Thriftify recently launched in the UK and has plans to grow its presence in other countries. A new B2B app will launch next month encouraging charity shops and their staff to sign up to the platform and make it as easy as possible for retailers to sell on the website. The company is currently planning a rebrand and aims to launch a shopping app within the next few months.

TechCentral Reporters