Three Irish research projects receive EIC Pathfinder Open backing

Latest round allocates €11m to Irish projects

Three Irish new technology projects will receive a total of €11 million research funding from the European Union. The projects have been selected in the last round of investment from the European Innovation Council (EIC) ‘Pathfinder Open’ Pilot, funded under Horizon 2020, the EU research and innovation programme.

The successful Irish projects include:

Waterford IT is to lead a €4.4 million project for treating neurodegenerative disorders. The project involves six other partners including the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. Its RRIME ‘A Personalised Living Cell Synthetic Computing Circuit for Sensing and Treating Neurodegenerative Disorders’ project aims to provide a transformational diagnostic-therapeutic treatment for epilepsy and other neurological diseases that feature disrupted neuronal network function

UCC is leading a €3.4 million project with four other partners including the UCC Academy Designated Activity Company. ‘The Recycling of waste heat through the Application of Nanofluidic ChannelS: Advances in the Conversion of Thermal to Electrical energy’ project aims to develop a new proof-of-concept nanofluidic platform technology based on the flux of ions in nanochannels; leading to a breakthrough in versatile and sustainable low-grade heat waste energy harvesting and storage.

Tyndall Institute and Trinity College are partners in the €3.2 million project led by Italy’s Consiglio Nazionale Delle Ricerche. ‘Gated INTERfaces for FAST information processing’ project will develop a novel technological platform for the voltage control of interfacial magnetism to increase the speed of information processing.

In this round, the EIC selected 58 proposals out of 902 applications and awarded them with a total of €191 million or research funding. The highest number of successful projects come from Germany, Italy, Spain, France and Switzerland, with almost 30% led by female researchers and 26% classed as ‘green technologies’ set to support the objectives of the European Green Deal.

“The array of radically new ideas received for the EIC Pathfinder shows the incredible innovations requiring EU support,” said Mariya Gabriel, commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth. “Investments in research and innovation means that we can back many more of these yet-to-be-discovered technologies and support visionary researchers and entrepreneurs– making Europe more competitive and ensuring Europe leads the next wave of innovation.”

TechCentral Reporters