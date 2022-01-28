Three Ireland has the fastest & most consistent 5G network as verified by Ookla Telco introduces new 5G broadband tariffs Life

In association with Three Ireland

Three has been named Ireland’s fastest and most consistent 5G network for the second year in the 2021 Speedtest Awards from Ookla, the global leader in broadband network intelligence. The results were based on analysis of tests taken using Speedtest in the second half of 2021.

Three achieved a speed score of 230.79, with median download speeds of 238.70Mb/s and median upload speeds of 22.35Mb/s. This places Three significantly ahead of eir and Vodafone who achieved Speed Scores of 149.48 and 137.46 respectively.

Three achieved the highest scores for 5G consistency, which is measured by Ookla as the percentage of consumer-initiated tests which reach a minimum speed of 25Mb/s in download and 5Mb/s in upload. Three’s 5G consistency score was 90.43%, ahead of eir at 82.79% and Vodafone at 76.55%, marking Three as the leader with best overall performance in 5G network consistency for Q3-Q4 2021.

Ookla compared 46,336 user-initiated 5G tests taken on the Speedtest iOS and Android mobile apps from all the major mobile carriers in Ireland to determine the Speedtest award for fastest 5G network.

In addition to the Ookla recognition, Three Ireland has also committed to bolstering its 5G offering with nationwide development and competitive tariffs. Three is introducing new 5G broadband tariffs that will run for Q1 and Q2 and will offer customers the most competitive rates since the service’s launch. Three has also significantly increased its coverage across Ireland, with 5G broadband available to more than 900,000 homes across Ireland one year on from its launch.

A 24-month contract – self or tech install – is free for three months and €39 thereafter, with no upfront fee. At no extra cost, Three’s team of expert installers will work with the customer to find the optimal place for their broadband router in their home, helping them achieve maximum speeds.

David Hennessy, CTO Three Ireland and Three UK, said: “Fast and consistent mobile connectivity remains as important as ever with hybrid working remaining present as we move through the easing of restrictions. As Ireland’s largest telecommunications provider, Three has always been committed to delivering the best network experience to our customers throughout the country.

“One of Three Ireland’s main priorities has been and will continue to be investing €100 million annually into our network to ensure a reliable service for our customers. With this commitment, we are thrilled to have significantly increased our coverage around Ireland, with nearly one million homes now connected with 5G broadband. In 2021, Ookla awarded Three the fastest mobile network in Ireland, this year I am excited that our network continues to outperform the market, so we are thrilled to be named the fastest and most consistent 5G network by Ookla.”

Doug Suttles, CEO at Ookla, said: “Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are reserved for an elite delegation of network operators that have delivered exceptional internet performance and coverage within a market. It is our pleasure to present Three with the awards for fastest 5G network and fastest mobile network in Ireland for the second time in a row. This recognition is testament to their exceptional performance in Q3-Q4 2021 based on Ookla’s rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest.”