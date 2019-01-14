Three Ireland announces 30 new jobs for Limerick

Three, Ireland’s leading mobile data network, has announced 30 news jobs for its customer service centre in the National Technology Park in Limerick. The new roles will bring the total headcount at its Limerick operation to 500.

Three was recently named the region’s best employer by the Limerick Chamber of Commerce and this announcement is part of its ongoing commitment to the area.

Speaking about the announcement, Ashley Cook, CRM director with Three, said: “These new roles present a great opportunity for candidates to join Limerick’s best employer and become part of a dynamic and growing team. A testament to the quality of our operation in Limerick is the long service of many of our employees, some of whom have been with us for over 20 years. This is due to a number of factors including strong learning and development opportunities, a genuine focus on wellbeing, and a competitive salary and benefits package.

“Three is a leading mobile communications provider in the Irish market place with data at the centre of everything we do. We carry approximately 60% of all mobile data on our network, that’s more than all other operators combined.”

Commenting on the announcement, Dee Ryan, CEO of Limerick Chamber of Commerce, said: “I want to congratulate Three Ireland on its announcement today. We recently announced Three as the region’s best employer and these jobs further demonstrate Three’s commitment to Limerick and its employees here. Today’s announcement marks the start of what I know will be an exciting year for Limerick as we continue to work with our members throughout the county.”

TechCentral Reporters