Thousands of jobs at risk as digital transformation gathers pace

Report says 46,000 fewer jobs to be create by 2023 as a result of new technology

A new study on the impacts of the adoption of digital technologies over the years 2018 to 2023. According to a report by the Expert Group on Future Skills Needs entitled Digital Transformation: Assessing the Impact of Digitalisation on Ireland’s Workforce one in three jobs in Ireland at high risk or being made obsolete.

The report said that all sectors will be employing more people in 2023 than they do currently but the adoption of digital technologies will lead to a slowdown in employment growth. This will result in 46,000 fewer jobs being created than would normally have been created.

The study found that the existing national skills architecture is well-positioned to respond to the impacts of increased digitalisation. There are already a number of programmes in operation which are targeted at aiding the upskilling and reskilling of employees, such as the Explore programme, Springboard+, Skillnet Ireland programmes and the Skills to Advance initiative. The report cautions that, whilst the skills architecture is functioning well in our current economic climate, it is important to ensure that the systems in place can deal with the ongoing future challenges of digitalisation.

Chairperson of the Expert Group for Future Skills Needs Tony Donohoe said: “Digital transformation is a key component to business success. Whilst this report predicts that the economy will grow strongly over the next five years, it also makes clear that due to the increased adoption of digital technologies there will be significant disruption to job roles and tasks performed by individuals.

“Career changes and workforce transitions will be a feature of the future. This means that lifelong learning will become even more of an imperative for the workforce. With the digital explosion of the 21st century, numerous studies have been published predicting the potential impact of new technologies on a global scale. Digital Transformation provides insight into the impacts in the Irish context.”

TechCentral Reporters