ThousandEyes opens Dublin office

Network intelligence firm scales up EMEA presence

Network intelligence company ThousandEyes has announced the opening of a sales and services office in Dublin.

The San Francisco-based company also announced the appointment of Orla Moran as the senior director of Inside Sales in EMEA. Moran will be located in the Dublin office and brings extensive industry experience to the ThousandEyes team to build and expand the company’s sales presence throughout Ireland and Europe.

ThousandEyes is supported by IDA Ireland.

“Over the last 12 months, we have seen an unbelievable increase in demand for our technology by large enterprise customers in EMEA whose dependence on hybrid environments and the Internet is ever increasing,” said Mohit Lad, co-founder and CEO of ThousandEyes. “In addition to our existing presence in London, we are excited to build a key hub for ThousandEyes in Dublin and leverage the infrastructure and talent pool in Ireland in order to scale our broader EMEA operations.”

Mary Buckley, executive director of IDA Ireland, said: “I recently met with co-founder and CEO Mohit Lad at the company’s HQ in San Francisco where we discussed his plans for the international expansion of ThousandEyes. The new Dublin office will be an important centre to grow and serve their customer base within EMEA.”

As well as its San Francisco head office ThousandEyes has locations in Austin, London, New York, Tokyo.

TechCentra Reporters