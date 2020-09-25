This one is for the ‘fans’

A skim through the week's news and Rethink Ireland's Deirdre Mortell on innovation during the pandemic Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty blitz through the stories of the week, including the news PlayStation 5, SciFest goes virtual, Trump sort of/not really says OK to TikTok, and Samsung reveals a midrange phone for people who really like what they do.

Niall also sits down with Rethink Ireland CEO Deirdre Mortell to talk about social enterprise in a pandemic age.

