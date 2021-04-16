They are listening

Just because your data is switched off, doesn't mean your smartphone is not paying attention Print Print Radio

Does your smartphone suck up information about you, even when you are not connected to the Internet? We discuss some fascinating findings with Prof Doug Leith from Connect, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for future networks.

We also have the latest announcements from Apple, Samsung, and come up with a novel new fine for Facebook’s latest GDPR problem.

