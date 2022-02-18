Thermo Fisher Scientific launches 2022 apprenticeship programme Four-year programme delivered in partnership with Solas Pro

Thermo Fisher Scientific has launched its 2022 apprenticeship programme. Delivered in partnership with further education and training agency Solas, applications are open from 1-18 March. The life sciences company will host a virtual open day for teachers and pupils on 2 March.

Seeking applicants from across the country, the four-year salaried programme at the contract pharmaceutical manufacturing facility at Currabinny, Carrigaline, Co. Cork, is open to anyone interested in an Electrical and Instrumentation Apprenticeship or Mechanical Apprenticeship where they can earn while they learn.

Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Cork facility is part of the company’s Pharma Services business and manufactures and supplies Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) to customers for use in clinical trials and approved medicines for commercial supply. This includes medicines to treat cancer, Parkinson’s disease, depression, HIV, congestive heart failure, diabetes, and respiratory diseases, along with raw material for consumer healthcare products.

The apprentices’ time will be divided between the Cork site, where they will complete on-the-job training and at training centres, and third level institutes where they will complete the Solas curriculum modules.

Successful apprentices will be awarded an internationally recognised apprenticeship (Level 6 Advanced Certificate) at the end of the programme and be eligible for consideration for entry into a related Level 7- and 8-Degree programmes provided by the institutes of technology.

“This programme is the perfect opportunity for people who want to kickstart a practical career in a dynamic industry,” said lead craftsperson and apprentice programme coordinator at Thermo Fisher Scientific, Declan Carroll. “We are so aware that people take different directions in learning, and different options need to be available to them to access the life sciences industry. This programme will suit anyone interested in STEM subjects in school, is doing engineering, science and machinery subjects and is naturally curious.

“Our Electrical and Instrumentation Apprentices and Mechanical Apprentices are a vital part of our team maintaining the facilities and helping to design, install and test new equipment that keeps our site going. When they finish, they are fully qualified craftspeople ready to work in a growing industry that’s full of opportunity and, because they become such an integral part of our team, many of our apprentices stay with us after they qualify.”

For information on the open day and application for the apprentice programme, visit: https://jobs.thermofisher.com/global/en/ireland-apprentice-programme

TechCentral Reporters