The great home working disconnect

The right to unplug explained and Bidgely's Gautam Aggarwal on using AI to manage your energy bill Print Print Radio

The law is beginning to catch up with our rapidly changing tech lives where working from home does not mean you need be available 24/7. We bring you up to speed on a right to disconnect and a right to remote working.

Also, as Electric Ireland rolls out smart meters which use AI to track your energy usage, Niall chats with the chief business officer from its developer Bidgely, Gautam Aggarwal, to find out more.

