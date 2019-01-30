The future of ICT procurement

The way organisations procure information and communications technology (ICT) has changed significantly in recent years.

Driven by various factors such as as-a-service delivery models, cloud computing and mobile apps, user choice is now as important an influencer as enterprise requirements.

Vendors, distributors and resellers of ICT have had to change to cope with this new reality. Service providers and technical partners have evolved towards new ways of providing for emerging needs, with deeper relationships and greater choice, tailoring solutions through deep knowledge of the customer’s business.

TechLive Future Channel is a unique, hybrid event that aims to track the changes in the business of ICT.

With a morning programme for the channel and afternoon sessions for end users, the event will mix exhibition with presentation to inform decision makers on the critical topics affecting their organisation.

Expert panels, moderated by TechPro editor and TechFire chair, Paul Hearns, will tackle issues under headings such as cloud computing, digital transformation and security.

The panels will cover:

Cloud computing:

Regulation (GDPR)

Data fabrics

Service mesh

Serverless computing

AI platforms

Digital Transformation:

Cloud as a foundation for digital transformation

AI and automation

Citizen developers

Ready-made platforms

Data as a service

Restructuring for digital transformation

Security:

Top security concerns for enterprise

Edge computing and security

Securing and enabling mobility

Emerging threats

Attendees actively encouraged to participate and to address questions to the panels, as well as engage with experts directly on their exhibition stands, maximising opportunities to get informed.

Expert participants are coming from Citrix, Datto, Entrust, Three, Sophos, Interxion, canon, Dell EMC, CA Technologies, Veritas, Webroot and more.

For attendees on relevant education tracks, the Irish Computer Society has awarded 10.5 continuous professional development (CPD) points to attendees for the event.

TechLive Future Channel takes place on Thursday 21 February in Croke Park’s Hogan Suite.

The event is free to attend but registration is required.

Please go to techlive.techcentral.ie for more information.