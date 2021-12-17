Ten jobs to be created following Nostra’s Enclave purchase

Managed IT service provider Nostra has acquired specialist managed service provider Enclave in its fourth acquisition in the last five years. It has been agreed that Nostra will take over all of Enclave’s current managed service clients and staff.

Enclave’s 20 employees will join the existing Nostra team and 10 new positions will be created, bringing the total Nostra head count to 200. The new positions will span business development, sales and marketing, and IT engineering.

Peter Hennessy, CEO of Enclave, will continue to work with the business and will focus on further developing and growing Nostra.

“We were impressed with Enclave’s technical prowess, attention to detail and client retention which is testament to the company’s professionalism and premier service levels,” said Kevin O’Loughlin, CEO of Nostra MSP. “Enclave was established in 2004 and over that time has built a solid reputation as one of Ireland’s foremost computer engineering companies. It has been leading the charge for digital transformation and is a cyber security market leader, both key attributes which are a great fit for our growth strategy and prompted us to acquire the company.”

O’Loughlin continued: “Our business is performing extremely well, and we have experienced exponential growth across all services and sectors… IT networks, systems and cybersecurity are generally not something they have time to consider and that is where we step in. We strive to achieve the highest possible standards in customer service, it’s not just about fixing problems but also adding value and streamlining processes. Enclave is a great addition to the Nostra group and will see Nostra widen its services offering and team to enable continued growth”.

An Enterprise Ireland client, Nostra is forecasting double digit growth in the next few years and is on course to reach a turnover of €30 million by the end of 2022 and €100 million over the next five years via organic growth and further acquisitions. The company has recently undergone a complete rebrand and digital makeover and has invested over €500,000 in both a new premises and rebranding project. The brand-new state of the art office in Parkwest was designed to allow for virtual working and or ‘in office’ collaborations.

