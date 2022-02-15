Telus International Ireland announces 300 jobs across Cork, Dublin, Mayo Mahon facility undergoing significant refit with a wellness focus Trade

Global customer experience and digital IT solutions provider Telus International has announced 300 new jobs to be filled over the coming year across offices in Cork, Dublin and Mayo offices with the option of remote or hybrid working.

The new jobs will span a range of areas including tech & customer support, shared services, cloud infrastructure, business intelligence analytics, AI, and data annotation.

In addition to the 300 new jobs, Telus is upgrading facilities at its site in Mahon, Cork, to includes a recruitment centre, serenity room, onsite gym and a refurbished restaurant area.

Speaking about the new jobs, Telus vice president of operations & general manager Roger Clancy said: “Our Irish operation continues to grow as we enhance our offering as a digital customer solutions partner to global disruptive brands and expand into new areas of AI and data annotation. This evolution of service has created new opportunities for our existing team, along with the opportunity to recruit even more talent to our expanding workforce.”

Today’s announcement follows the creation of 30 new roles at Telus in Ballina, Co Mayo last year.

TechCentral Reporters

