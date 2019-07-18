Teckro to create 45 new jobs in Dublin

Teckro heavily invests in product development to simplify and modernise clinical research

Irish medtech company Teckro will create 45 new jobs at its Engineering Excellence Hub in Dublin’s docklands. Required roles span engineering, data science, product, clinical operations, sales and marketing.

The company currently employees over 110 people between its Limerick and US offices.

“Although technology has revolutionised so many industries, the experience of participating in a clinical trial if you are a doctor, research nurse or patient has not changed in the last two decades,” said Gary Hughes, CEO and co-founder.

“The industry still heavily relies on paper and [it is an] inefficient processes. At Teckro, we are on a mission to simplify the process and make clinical trials more accessible for everyone involved. We are looking for more talented people, especially in technical roles, to join us and make an impact.”

Heather Humphreys, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation welcomed the jobs saying; “These 45 new tech jobs will play an important role for Teckro to deliver solutions from Ireland that will improve the clinical trial process throughout the world. This is another great example of how our SMEs are investing in new technologies, which is an important element in our Future Jobs Ireland strategy.”

Teckro was founded in 2015, by brothers Gary and Nigel Hughes and CTO Jacek Skrzypiec. It provides solutions to simplify and modernise clinical research for leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

TechCentral Reporters