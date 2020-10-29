Technology Ireland Industry Awards shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the Technology Ireland Industry Awards 2020 have been announced.

A total of 43 companies and organisations made it onto the shortlist. Those entries will go on to present to nine independent panels of judges, composed of CEOs and founders of successful Irish software and digital technology companies. Winners will be announced at the award’s virtual broadcast 26 November.

“The Technology Ireland Industry awards are in their 28th year and they reflect the growing technology sector in Ireland by continuing to go from strength to strength each year,” said director of Technology Ireland Una Fitzpatrick. “This year we launched the new Tech 4 Good award and have been delighted to receive a large volume of applications for this category. Therefore, we are delighted to have now two awards Tech 4 Good – CSR Award and Tech 4 Good – Product/Service Award.”

The shortlist is as follows:

Company of the Year

Financial Risk Solutions

GridBeyond

Fenergo

MyComplianceOffice

Fineos

Emerging Company of the Year

SwiftComply

CompliantCloud.com

Pexlify

Orbidal

Circit

Outstanding Achievement in International Growth

MyComplianceOffice

Fineos

GridBeyond

Luzern eCommerce

Nutritics

Technology Innovation of the Year

ECOMM Merchant Solutions

Circit

ThinScale Technology

Fenergo

CitySwift

Digital Technology Services Projext

CWSI

Tekenable Ltd

GridBeyond

Tech4Good Product/Service Award

Wisetek

Cybersmarties Ltd

NearForm Global Covid Tracker

Cognizant

S3 Connected Health

Tech4Good CSR Award

Liberty IT – Inner City Helping Homeless Digital Transformation

Microsoft Ireland – DreamSpace

IBM – Traffik Analysis Hub

IBM & Cisco – Webex for Schools

Host In Ireland – Covid 19 Sunrise

#WomenInTech Award

Workhuman

McAfee Ireland Ltd

Vmware

Fidelity Investments

Citi

Excellence in Talent Development

eShopWorld

IBM

Fidelity Investments

Squarespace

AWS

Technology Ireland, the Ibec group that represents the industry, alongside award platinum sponsors EY Ireland, gold sponsors Fidelity Investments, Workhuman and Enterprise Ireland have extended their congratulations to the companies on this significant achievement.

“This has been a year where technology and innovation have taken centre stage, enabling organisations to operate in completely new ways, connecting families and loved ones and helping us to achieve things in short timeframes we never thought possible,” said Marie Treacy, partner and technology sector lead, EY Ireland. “Each of these finalists has excelled despite the major challenges this year has put in their way, and I’d like to congratulate each of them on this achievement.”

Tech4Good award sponsor Lorna Martyn, head of technology, Fidelity Ireland said: “Given the challenges all facets of society are experiencing this year, it is heartening to see the positive impacts our industry is making through Tech4Good. We are overwhelmed by the response and quality of applications and look forward to announcing the inaugural Tech4Good winners at the Technology Ireland awards next month”

