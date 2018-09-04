Technology Ireland Awards opens for entries

Entries have oened for the 26th Technology Ireland Awards.

This year sees the addition of an award recognising women in technology, recognising a company that has demonstrated a strong commitment to attracting, retaining and developing women across its workforce.

This year’s categories are:

Digital technology company of the year

Emerging company of the year

Outstanding achievement in international growth

Technology innovation of the year

Digital technology services project of the year

#WomenInTech company initiative of the year

Multinational corporation initiative of the year

Excellence in talent development

Outstanding academic achievement of the year

Companies should submit their entries by 30 September with a shortlist to be announced on 8 October. The awards will be presented at a gala dinner on 20 November in Dublin.

Entry is free and open to all tech companies, in line with the conditions attached to each category.

For more information visit www.technology-ireland.ie/awards.

TechCentral Reporters