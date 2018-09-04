Technology Ireland Awards opens for entries
Entries have oened for the 26th Technology Ireland Awards.
This year sees the addition of an award recognising women in technology, recognising a company that has demonstrated a strong commitment to attracting, retaining and developing women across its workforce.
This year’s categories are:
- Digital technology company of the year
- Emerging company of the year
- Outstanding achievement in international growth
- Technology innovation of the year
- Digital technology services project of the year
- #WomenInTech company initiative of the year
- Multinational corporation initiative of the year
- Excellence in talent development
- Outstanding academic achievement of the year
Companies should submit their entries by 30 September with a shortlist to be announced on 8 October. The awards will be presented at a gala dinner on 20 November in Dublin.
Entry is free and open to all tech companies, in line with the conditions attached to each category.
For more information visit www.technology-ireland.ie/awards.
