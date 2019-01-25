The evolving ICT channel
There is no argument that the pace of change in the digital world is accelerating.
This means that organisations are under pressure to move faster to keep pace with market trends, customer demand and competitor threats.
As organisations struggle to not only keep pace but also get ahead of competition through innovation, their partners, suppliers and providers must also adapt to this new world.
TechLive: Future Channel will explore this emerging landscape.
A hybrid event for both ICT channel and end users, it will be a mix of exhibition and conference, providing both presentation and one to one expertise for attendees.
A programme of presentations will put forward the views of vendors, distributors and – critically – CIOs on how the ICT channel is changing to support the needs of increasingly agile enterprise.
The end user focused afternoons sessions will see panels of experts discuss the trends in cloud computing, digital transformation and security.
Covering topics such as regulation, data fabric, service mesh, AI/ML and automation, the citizen developer, and security in a world of edge computing and hypermobility, the panels will be moderated by TechPro editor and TechFire chair Paul Hearns as interactive sessions to allow end users to get they answers needed to make informed decisions.
TechLive takes place on Thursday 21 February in Croke Park, Dublin. Attendance is free but registration is required.
See techlive.techcentral.ie for full details.
