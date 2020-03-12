TechCentral.ie will continue to deliver to Irish IT pros

While the measures for COVID-19 containment announced today are not surprising, they have been welcomed in many quarters.

However, they present a unique challenge for the businesses of Ireland, and the IT professionals who will marshal the technology to support them.

The Mediateam Technology Network of TechPro, TechCentral.ie, the Technology Minute newsletter and our Twitter and LinkedIn outlets, will continue to serve the IT professionals of Ireland as they work through this crisis to support their organisations with critical IT infrastructure, secure remote working and appropriate data access.

We have been in constant discussion with our partners for print, distribution, hosting and connectivity to ensure that our media can and will be able to function and circulate during the period of restriction and beyond.

As organisations everywhere do their utmost to comply with all directives and best practices for public safety and wellbeing, the Tech Network will continue to provide independent insights and analysis of the technology solutions and services that will facilitate those efforts.

The April edition of TechPro will proceed as scheduled, and TechCentral.ie’s programme of unique content will be underway shortly, ensuring that IT professionals in Ireland can continue to rely on a source of high quality information to inform decision making, for the current situation, the aftermath and their ongoing transformation ambitions.