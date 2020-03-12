Taoiseach announces national Covid-19 restriction measures

Schools, universities and childcare to close, with mass gatherings cancelled Print Print Pro

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that from close of business today (12/02/2020), all schools, universities and childcare facilities will close.

All public gatherings of more than 100 people indoors and 500 outdoors should

be cancelled.

People have been advised to work from home where possible, and limit face to face exposure in workplaces by staggering working hours and breaks. Meetings should be done remotely or by phone, he said.

An Taoiseach advised the public and business to take a “sensible approach”, and that while resources to tackle the issue are not limitless, all resources the state can muster will be applied.

Mr Varadkar acknowledged that the economy would suffer in the short term, but that “we can bounce back”.

The measures will be in effect until 29 March, but subject to review.

TechCentral Reporters