Tech Excellence Awards tips for success

Any company operating on the island of Ireland is invited to submit.

Entries are invited from any department within the company – both

individual and group/team entries are accepted.

The entry process is straightforward – each category requires a freeform

narrative which the judges will assess along the lines shown here.

To catch the eye of the Judges, include references such as:

Distinct competitive advantages or new customer wins

Any evidence of enhancing your customers’ business in bringing them new competitive advantages in their business

Marketing campaigns with measurable results

New product/service launches or developing partnerships

Key appointments to the executive team or board of directors

Any reference to upskilling and training programmes for staff

Mergers or acquisitions or new investment capital incorporated in the business

Individual achievements or independent company awards local or international

The Awards reflect business conducted during 2018

Criteria

The project of the year categories reward excellence in delivering an

outstanding application of business technology. The winners will show a

thorough understanding of their clients’ business needs, competitive

threats and the market dynamics in which they operate.

The main categories identify outstanding players who demonstrate long-term

vision in building and financing sustainable business growth.

Applicants are asked to cover in their submission: strategic vision, demonstrated

excellence of products and services with clear client outcomes,

marketing & innovation, sales & business development, customer

care, professional development of staff.

Entering the Tech Excellence Awards will not alone help you focus on reviewing

best business practice, it is a badge of honour just to make it to the

shortlist in any category.

The Awards are selected by a distinguished panel of judges, and are

recognised as the principal professional accolades awarded in the Irish

technology industry. Entry forms and more details at techawards.ie