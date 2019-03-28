Tech Excellence Awards tips for success
Any company operating on the island of Ireland is invited to submit.
Entries are invited from any department within the company – both
individual and group/team entries are accepted.
The entry process is straightforward – each category requires a freeform
narrative which the judges will assess along the lines shown here.
To catch the eye of the Judges, include references such as:
- Distinct competitive advantages or new customer wins
- Any evidence of enhancing your customers’ business in bringing them new competitive advantages in their business
- Marketing campaigns with measurable results
- New product/service launches or developing partnerships
- Key appointments to the executive team or board of directors
- Any reference to upskilling and training programmes for staff
- Mergers or acquisitions or new investment capital incorporated in the business
- Individual achievements or independent company awards local or international
- The Awards reflect business conducted during 2018
Criteria
The project of the year categories reward excellence in delivering an
outstanding application of business technology. The winners will show a
thorough understanding of their clients’ business needs, competitive
threats and the market dynamics in which they operate.
The main categories identify outstanding players who demonstrate long-term
vision in building and financing sustainable business growth.
Applicants are asked to cover in their submission: strategic vision, demonstrated
excellence of products and services with clear client outcomes,
marketing & innovation, sales & business development, customer
care, professional development of staff.
Entering the Tech Excellence Awards will not alone help you focus on reviewing
best business practice, it is a badge of honour just to make it to the
shortlist in any category.
The Awards are selected by a distinguished panel of judges, and are
recognised as the principal professional accolades awarded in the Irish
technology industry. Entry forms and more details at techawards.ie
