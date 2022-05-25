Version 1’s Tom O’Connor named person of the year at Tech Excellence Awards xxxxxxxxxx named person of the year as gala event makes live return Trade

Version 1’s Tom O’Connor was named person of the year at the 2022 Tech Excellence Awards. Returning after a two-year hiatus, 450 IT and channel professionals gathered for the gala event at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire.

Sidero was named person and company of the year while the lifetime achievement award went to Presidio’s Paschal Naylor and Cathal Lynch of RSA Insurance won CIO of the year.

The rising star award went to Ian O’Connell of CommSec.

advertisement





Two new categories were introduced this year for sustainability and diversity which were won by Logitech and Expleo respectively.

“Information Technology and those who work within it played such a crucial role in navigating the last two years. The Tech Excellence Awards recognise excellence of the highest standard from those involved in the delivery and use of technology. It’s great to be back and to network like only the IT industry can,” said event director Billy Huggard.

Vodafone was announced as winner of the Hibernia award for its long-term contribution to Ireland’s technology sector. The award was accepted by CEO for Ireland Anne O’Leary.

“Vodafone has shown exemplary concern outside of their core market activity to engage, help and advise the wider community. The provision of guidance to start-ups, encouraging female participation in STEM and introducing connections from across the Vodafone global network are but some of what Vodafone does everyday. It is clear Vodafone is part of the fabric of our IT industry and will be for some time to come,” said Huggard.

Full list of winners

Person of the year – Tom O’Connor, Version 1

Company of the year (sponsored by Softcat) – Sidero

Hibernia Award (sponsored by Zoom) – Vodafone

Lifetime achievement award (sponsored by Welltel) – Paschal Naylor, Arkphire

CIO of the year (sponsored by Magnet+) – Cathal Lynch, RSA Insurance Ireland DAC

IT project of the year (private sector) (sponsored by CommSec) – ActionPoint

IT project of the year (public sector) (sponsored by Teamwork) – HSE, eHealth & Disruptive Technologies, Public Health ICT Delivery

IT project of the year (SME) (sponsored by Dept) – Savenet

Digital transformation project of the year (sponsored by Telefonica Tech) – Agile Networks

Digital strategy partner of the year (sponsored by Access Group) – Arekibo

Startup award (sponsored by Wipro) – JustTip

Rising Star (sponsored by IP Telecom) – Ian O’Connell, CommSec

IT architect of the year (sponsored by Fidelity Investments in association with IASA) – Alan Adair, Wellington IT

IT professional team of the year (sponsored by FIT) – Asystec with AIB

Managed service company of the year – Nostra

Managed security service provider of the year (sponsored by CMS Distribution) – Logicalis

Diversity award (sponsored by Logitech) – Expleo

Vertical market specialist of the year (sponsored by Huawei) – Vyta

Internet of Things innovation of the year (sponsored by Expleo) – Danalto

Communications excellence (sponsored by Olive Group) – DNA IT Solutions

Sustainability award (sponsored by Data Solutions) – Logitech

Distributor of the year – Data Solutions

The Tech Excellence Awards were adjudicated by industry experts Dr Eoin O’Driscoll (chairman, Tyndall National Institute), Dr Sean Baker (Lero), Dr Jim Mountjoy (Science Foundation Ireland), Peter McManamon (Atlantic Bridge), Ashling Cunningham (Irish Water), Louise Nicolls (Boku), Mary Cleary (ICS), and Bernie Cullinan (Pragma).

For more information visit www.techawards.techcentral.ie

TechCentral Reporters