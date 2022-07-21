Sustainability will take centre stage at Dublin Maker 2022 Visitors can bring broken items to the TOG Hackerspace Repair Café to be mended Life

The makers of Ireland will be showcasing their builds at Dublin Maker this Saturday, 23 July, in Merrion Square, Dublin.

Now in its tenth year, Dublin Maker is a volunteer-run event that aims to highlight Ireland’s hidden inventive brilliance. The event is open to makers of all sorts who want to exhibit their hacks, builds, and wares. From traditional Aran jumper-making to AI racing robots, the event will have something for everyone.

Sustainability is an integral part of the ethos of the event. Some of the sustainable initiatives to look out for on the day include:

advertisement





Repair Café

This year’s event also features the TOG Hackerspace Repair Café. There, visitors can bring broken items – such as clothes, electronics, toys and small appliances – to this stand to be both fixed by TOG volunteers and learn how to fix them.

Portable appliance testing (PAT) testing to determine the safety of electrical appliances and equipment will also be available on the day.

There will also be a display with members’ projects and information about TOG Hackerspace. TOG is a hackerspace based in the centre of Dublin, where members have a place to be creative and work on their projects in an environment that is both inspiring and supportive of both new and old technologies.

Refill Ireland

Further, visitors have been asked to bring their water bottles to Dublin Maker as Refill Ireland will be providing water stations for easy refilling.

Coffee Pods Second Life

Meanwhile, the Coffee Pods Second Life stand turns used coffee pods into jewelleries, gifts, and ornaments.

Upcycled Butterfly Effect

The Upcycled Butterfly Effect creates large butterflies from recycled materials such as metal, electronic cables, wood, cardboard and paint, showing how upcycling materials can turn skip waste into contemporary upcycled artwork installations.

Dublin Maker is supported by funding from Science Foundation Ireland, Dublin City Council and the ESB. More details can be found on www.dublinmaker.ie

TechCentral Reporters