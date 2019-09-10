Stripe launches in eight more European countries

Payment processor sets up shop in Eastern Europe, Greece and Portugal

Stripe has expanded its service across Central and Eastern Europe. Now, businesses in Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Greece and Portugal can uses the payment platform.

With the expansion, businesses in these countries can accept over 130 currencies and access Stripes global payments and treasury network. Companies can use Stripe for accounting, billing, paying out third parties, and optimising mobile payments, all from one centralised dashboard. Its users can also access mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

According to the company, the expansion has been driven heavily by its Dublin office, which is its fastest growing.

“Central and Eastern Europe has a lot of entrepreneurial and technological talent, and we believe even more of its companies could be expanding globally,” said Felix Huber, head of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, Stripe. “Stripe aims to empower more companies from this region to export creativity and ambition to the rest of the world.”

Aside from the challenge of handling multiple currencies, fraud is a great hurdle for business looking to sell globally. Using machine learning, Stripe has provided fraud protection and security safeguards to defend businesses and their customers against fraudulent transactions.

As more activities move online, a new wave of internet companies is growing; including marketplaces, crowdfunding and subscription businesses. Stripe can equip both internet and traditional businesses with the necessary tools to accelerate innovation.

TechCentral Reporters