SSPC, NIBRT lead conference on the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing

Virtual event to bring together international experts from industry, public sector and research

The impact of emerging technologies on vaccine development, supply chain management and manufacturing systems for the pharmaceutical sector will all be discussed at a virtual three-day event starting Tuesday 18 May 2021.

Led by SSPC, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre for pharmaceuticals, and the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT), the Future of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Conference aims to address the question of what the sector will look like in 2030 and how to prepare for these changes.

There will be a special focus on the future of biopharmaceutical and vaccine manufacturing on the keynote talk from David Sullivan, vice president, global vaccine and large molecule technology at Pfizer, who will discuss the unprecedented speed of development and manufacturing their Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.

The conference will also see contributions from the US Food & Drug Administration, IDA, Biomarin, Eli Lilly, Avectas, AbbVie, APC, and leading Irish researchers.

Conference chair Dr Steven Ferguson said: “Ireland intends to remain at the centre of pharmaceutical manufacturing; this event shows where manufacturing is headed across all modalities. Irish sites, leaders and practitioners can learn how they need to adapt to be ready for the changes that are coming.”

Dr Sarah Hayes, SSPC chief operating officer (pictured), said: “Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing are central to the Irish economy, with the value of pharma exports rocketing by 25% to €62 billion in 2020. This accounted for 39% of all Irish goods exports in 2020, and played a very significant role in the growth of the Irish economy during this unprecedented time.

“This event, led by industry, regulatory and academic partners, provides a very powerful platform for the sharing of ideas, divergent views, and thought provoking discussion. It is no coincidence that this event is being led by an Irish group, continuing to put Ireland on the map to be the best place for pharma to do business through our unique ecosystem offering platforms, such as SSPC, for industry, academia and regulatory to collaborate towards an exciting future for the industry.”

To register click here.

TechCentral Reporters