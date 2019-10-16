Spearline to create 24 Waterford jobs

Spearline plans to create 24 Waterford jobs over the next two years as part of a €2.9m investment. The announcement was made today, at the opening of the company’s new office in ArcLabs Research and Innovation Centre, Waterford.

Headquartered in Skibbereen, Co Cork, the company proactively monitors phone numbers for audio quality and connectivity globally. It has offices in Waterford, Romania and India.

Speaking at the event, Kevin Buckley, co-founder and CEO, Spearline said: “We believe in staying true to our roots by creating employment in our localities. On August 9, we officially opened our new headquarters in Skibbereen in a building where I was once a pupil.

“Spearline has grown by over 600% in the past four years and we plan to continue investing in the local economy by creating employment into the future,” said Liam Dunne, chief commercial officer, Spearline.

Dr Aisling O’Neill, manager at ArcLabs Research & Innovation Centre said: “ArcLabs is the perfect site for Spearline’s expansion, given the strong links to Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) with 11 WIT graduates on the team, including the co-founders.

“Since joining us in May 2019, the team in Spearline has been incredibly active in the ArcLabs community and we’re so delighted that they have chosen ArcLabs to support their global ambition.”

