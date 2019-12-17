Softcat to create 18 jobs in Irish expansion

IT provider targeting continued Irish growth from hybrid cloud, digital workspace, IT intelligence and cyber security offerings

Softcat, the infrastructure and services giant, plans to create 18 new jobs at its Dun Laoghaire office.

Since it established its Irish headquarters in Dun Laoghaire in August 2018, its Irish customer base has doubled. The company plans to continue to invest in its Irish growth and double its Irish workforce within two years.

New roles will enable the company to improve its service offering, particularly in areas of high demand for Irish businesses, such as hybrid cloud, digital workspace, IT intelligence and cyber security offerings. It is recruiting for technical roles, mainly in the areas of cloud and IT security, and sales positions.

Charles Harman, Ireland country manager, Softcat said; “The past 12 months have been a huge success for Softcat in the Irish market. Since establishing a local presence in Ireland, we have more than doubled our Irish business and have been far better equipped to support new and existing Irish customers. Capitalising on new opportunities has been key to Softcat’s sustained success and we’re excited to add to our talented Irish team to ensure continued growth here.

“Ireland is a very attractive location for investment for Softcat. As well as the business prospects here, Ireland represents a great recruitment opportunity, with a highly skilled workforce and a vibrant tech scene. We want to embed ourselves in Ireland by giving back to the community and creating high-value employment opportunities. This is an exciting time for Softcat, in Ireland especially, and we look forward to welcoming new team members on our growth journey.”

TechCentral Reporters