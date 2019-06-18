Soapbox Science takes to the streets

Soapbox Science is set to return to the streets of Dublin, Cork and Galway where 12 female scientists will deliver public talks on .

Soapbox Science is a global public outreach platform for promoting women scientists and the science they do. Its aim is to bring scientists to the streets to interact with the public and increase the visibility of women working in science. It follows the format of Speaker’s Corner in Hyde Park, London which is historically an arena for public debate.

Since 2011, Soapbox Science has grown from one event in London, to dozens of annual events around the world. Nearly 1,000 scientists have taken part and 140,000 members of the public have attended Soapbox Science events to date. This year over 40 Soapbox Science events, including the Dublin event, are planned across 13 countries.

“Many people have not met a scientist before so Soapbox Science brings scientists to the city streets to interact with people going about their daily lives,” said Dr Dara Stanley, UCD School of Agriculture and Food Science.

“As women in particular are under-represented at many career stages in STEMM subjects, Soapbox Science aims to break down stereotypes around who scientists are by featuring a number of female scientists speaking on a number of diverse topics.”

One of the Soapbox Science Dublin speakers is Dr Nicole Beisiegel, UCD School of Mathematics and Statistics, who will deliver a talk entitled How big storms move big boulders and big computers save our coasts.

Dr Nicole Beisiegel said: “Ireland’s coasts are often battered by big storms that can cause massive floods and damage. During my Soapbox Science Dublin talk I will be speaking about how I use maths to study extreme storm waves, their formation, impact and even their ability to move coastal boulders that weigh up to 600 tonnes.”

Another of the Soapbox Science Dublin speakers is Fiona Dermody, School of Computer Science, DCU, who will deliver a talk entitled Can computers help you with your public speaking?.

Dermody said: “People who have a fear of public speaking tend to avoid it and this can have a significant impact on their success in education and industry. During my Soapbox Science Dublin talk I will be speaking about the computer system, which I have developed to enable people to practise their public speaking in private and receive visual feedback, in real-time, on their speaking performance.”

The first of this year’s Soapbox Science events takes place in Galway on 29 June, and will followed up in Dublin on 30 June and Cork on 6 July.

