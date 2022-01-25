Snapfix completes €1.75m funding round Dublin-headquartered SaaS company uses photos to transform task management Trade

Irish company Snapfix has announced €1.75 million funding, backed by US investment group Sator Grove Holdings.

Headquartered in Dublin, Snapfix is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses photos to transform task management for the world’s buildings, infrastructure, and equipment. Snapfix allows users to share photos and messages relating to tasks to be completed, and issues to be resolved.

Designed for multi-lingual teams, Snapfix is used as a management tool in hotels, universities, residential buildings, commercial offices and manufacturing facilities. Customer uses include fire safety, maintenance, cleaning and field service.

“The management and maintenance of buildings is a massive global problem, with many still using old and inefficient solutions, including pen and paper,” said Snapfix founder and CEO, Paul McCarthy. “Snapfix is mobile first, with a relentless focus on simplicity, instantly turning every building into a ‘smart building’. Everything starts with a photo. Combining photos and traffic lights into a simple system allows everyone to ‘capture, communicate and complete’ tasks efficiently. Our mission is to be used in every building, with every piece of infrastructure, and with every piece of equipment, in the world.

“This investment will further deepen the technical development of the Snapfix platform, assist with the expansion of new strategic partnerships and international sales growth. The focus is on Ireland, the UK and the US where significant progress has already been made. Snapfix is delighted to be part of the Sator Grove team. We are perfectly aligned with Sator Grove’s principles and long-term thinking. We look forward to tackling the global opportunity, and making an impact on the world.”

“We back ambitious and edifying companies, and Snapfix is executing a vision to empower people around the world to do their daily work with more joy, simplicity and effectiveness,” said Paul Buser, co-founder and co-CEO of Sator Grove Holdings. “Over time, we believe the reach of the company and its products is almost limitless.”

Barry Brennan of CapF9 Ventures provided corporate finance advice to Snapfix while Alan O’Driscoll and Laura Melody Moran of Flynn O’Driscoll Solicitors acted as legal advisors.

TechCentral Reporters