Smartling co-founder Jack Welde on making yourself heard

The challenges of natural language processing and why there's no substitute for human editors Print Print Radio

How are smart speakers handling regional accents and languages to become more mainstream? Niall chats with Smartling co-founder Jack Welde at their Dublin office to discover how they are making content on the Web easier to access by mixing automation with human editors.

Back in the studio we talk about the effects of RTE’s plan to downsize its services, including digital radio.

