Smart D8’s Orla Veale on the power of community
12 March 2021 | 0
This week Niall meets Smart D8 project lead Orla Veale to discuss how technology, academia, business and healthcare are coming together to make life easier for Dubliners.
We also ask what the big deal is with NFTs and pay homage to the inventor of the cassette.
