Smart D8’s Orla Veale on the power of community

Be confident that your organisation’s policies and procedures are legally compliant with data protection legislation by completing Ireland’s first certified data protection practitioner programme.

9-10 / 15-16 / 23-24 March, Online (over 6 mornings 9.30am – 1pm)

This one day advanced course covers all aspects of the Subject Access Requests process from inception to dispatch including how SAR is defined.

23-24 March, Online

The DPIA one day advanced course is designed to thoroughly equip delegates with the tools necessary for the development and implementation of DPIAs, monitor outcomes and take corrective action where required.

13-14 April, Online

This one day advanced course covers the main factors which may lead to a data breach and what process should be followed in the event of occurrence of such.

20-21 April, Online

Join us to see what happens and the intricacies and complexities and politics that happen when there is an outage and understand the imperative and difficulty of recovery.

4 March, 1.5 CPD Points, Online