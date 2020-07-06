Sligo company creates virtual consultation tool

Tool will enable developers to host public consultations remotely Print Print Pro

Irish visualisation company Innovision has developed a public consultation tool that allows developers to host virtual public consultation events during Covid-19 restrictions and beyond.

The technology, which was created by the Sligo-based company during the lockdown, enables those not able to physically attend an event to view the development from their home.

Users of the tool create a virtual room in a 3D virtual environment. The room can be laid out in whatever way the developer wishes and can display interactive information, posters, banners, videos, documents or any other information that developers want to communicate with stakeholders. A facility to fill out questionnaires, query forms or to contact developers directly can also be set up within the virtual room.

advertisement





The tool can be used either instead of or alongside physical public events. Even after the current restrictions have eased, the company said the tool will give those who do not want or are unable to go to public places the option to do it virtually.

Innovision’s virtual consultation tool has already been used for a number of projects including two proposed Coillte developments.

“We are delighted to offer this service as a way of making public consultations accessible to all,” said John Flanagan, founder of Innovision. “We hope that this service also complements physical public consultation events once they are back up and running to ensure continued equal accessibility for all.”

TechCentral Reporters