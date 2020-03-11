Sligo company creates ground-breaking visualisations in VR

Innovision uses virtual reality to transform the way new developments are presented to the public

A Sligo-based company has become the first Irish business to create innovative virtual reality (VR) visualisations using real location imagery for proposed developments.

Innovision says its technology will transform how local communities engage with a proposed project through VR by immersing users in a 360-degree view of the current landscape before switching to a visualisation of the same landscape with the proposed project in place.

Most large-scale developments require a visualisation of sorts depicting how the end result will look and sit in the landscape. Presenting projects this way can allay concerns of community groups and stakeholders in provides a real sense of what the final development will look like, according to Innovision.

“Many large projects are difficult for people to comprehend or visualise, even with the paper-based print visualisation in front of them,” said John Flanagan, founder of Innovision. “The VR headsets immerse them in the location and show them the real impact of the development and in many cases, the impact is less than they imagined.”

Innovision’s work has already been used on several projects across Ireland, including a strategic infrastructure development wind farm. Wind energy development guidelines emphasise the importance of developers engaging with the public from an early stage to help them understand the impacts of their proposals.

“Securing planning for wind energy projects is a long and difficult process and community engagement is crucial to its success. With our VR visualisation, developers can give communities a real sense of what the proposed project will look like, gaining their trust from the start.”

TechCentral Reporters