Slack launches new tool: Workflow Builder

New tool designed to streamline workplace processes

Slack has rolled out a brand-new tool, Workflow Builder.

Workflow builder was designed to automate routine processes and improve communication efficiency in the workplace. It allows users to build customised, automated workflows in minutes, without coding or leaving Slack.

The visual tool is built right into Slack. Users can either start from scratch or import a pre-built template.

Routine processes such as employee onboarding, travel requests and sharing status updates with multiple channels can now be automated. Users can report any outage in real time and get new team members up to speed with welcome messages.

The tool also decreases bottlenecks by routing information to the right team at the right time.

Last week, Slack released findings from a survey of its US-based users. It found that in September 2019, it has 12 million users, up 37% year-on-year. These users spend, on average, 90 minutes per workday actively using Slack.

It also found that 87% of Slack users agree that the platform has improved communication and collaboration inside their organisation.

TechCentral Reporters