SITA to recruit 55 as it ramps up airport portfolio development

SITA, the leading IT provider to the air transport industry, plans to expand its Agile DevOps teams by over 55 in Letterkenny, as it develops the next generation of its SITA At Airports portfolio.

Required roles include software engineers, test engineers, UX designers, scrum masters and product owners.

As the air transport industry begins its slow recovery from Covid-19, airports, airlines and governments will be looking to further streamline operations and passenger journeys through automation and digitisation. To meet this growing demand, SITA is accelerating the innovation and development of new solutions across baggage management, airport operations, passenger processing and border management. These solutions are used in more than 1,000 airports and more than 60 governments globally.

“We all are eager to see our industry rebound and technology is a vital component of its recovery,” said David Lavorel, CEO, SITA Airports & Borders. “Airports and airlines are looking to technology to automate the passenger journey while digitalising their operations to drive new cost efficiencies. Many of these solutions are being developed in Letterkenny.”

“Through the support of the Irish government, Letterkenny is recognised as a vital hub for software innovation, making it an obvious choice as a strategic location for the development of our SITA At Airports portfolio.”

“Today’s announcement by SITA further embeds its operations in the North West and strengthens Ireland’s position within the group as a key operational hub,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland. “This investment demonstrates IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning regional investment and further endorses Ireland as an attractive location for FDI. I wish SITA every success with this announcement.”

SITA established its office in Letterkenny in 2003, growing the team from 20 to more than 100 today. In 2015 it invested in a new-state-of-the-art building to accommodate the growing software teams. Today, SITA’s teams in Letterkenny are responsible for designing and creating software solutions for four of SITA’s key portfolios.

