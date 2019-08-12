Siro unveils Ireland’s first gigabit business park in Dundalk

Businesses can avail of broadband that is three times faster than the best service in Dublin

Siro, the wholesale broadband provider, have announced plans for Dundalk’s Brewery Business Park to become Ireland’s first business park running on gigabit broadband.

The company’s retail partner, Digiweb will provide the gigabit connections for 39 businesses in the park.

According to Siro, its gigabit connectivity will support broadband that is three times faster than Dublin’s best service (350Mb/s).

“Our network is better than the alternatives as it is powered entirely by light, future-proofing the country’s broadband needs for decades. This investment will give these businesses access to the most powerful broadband available in Ireland, enabling them to have the same competitive advantage in terms of connectivity as leading international hubs like Tokyo and Hong Kong.” said Ronan Whelan, chief commercial officer, Siro.

“This announcement forms part of our strategy to revitalise towns across Ireland by sparking a digital transformation, helping to attract investment and encouraging more people to establish businesses in regional towns like Dundalk.”

Digiweb operations manager, Brendan McGahon, added: “Companies at The Brewery Business Park now have access to the gold standard for broadband internationally and we have no doubt that it will enable them to reach new heights.”

TechCentral Reporters