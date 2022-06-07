Siren, Q6 Cyber launch critical infrastructure defence solution Jointly developed by the investigative intelligence analytics provider and cyber threat intelligence provider Pro

Siren and Q6 Cyber have launched a critical infrastructure cyber defence solution that empowers governments to effectively monitor threats at a national level.

Siren, an investigative intelligence analytics provider, joined forces with cyber threat intelligence provider Q6 Cyber to counter and proactively eliminate cyber threats.

It combines Q6’s unique and proprietary cyber threat intelligence sets that serve as powerful early warning signals with Siren’s unique threat investigation capability to visualize and investigate such signals.

These early warning signals, akin to looking over the shoulder of cyber threat actors, allow users to detect and quickly remediate network intrusions, system or data breaches, and insider threats with great speed and precision. Many governments are still struggling to monitor the state of their critical infrastructure cyber defences. Solving this problem at scale is a big data problem.

As critical infrastructure of advanced economies increasingly become digital, cyber threats becomes ever more prevalent and pose a great menace to governments. Cyber defence is now a critical component of national security defence and is a top priority for many countries.

The collaboration between the two companies enables national governments to monitor cyber health by industry sector and specific networks or entities. The Siren platform pushes forward what is achievable in the investigative world with capabilities which have been developed in line with rapidly changing investigators’ requirements to generate insights at machine speed and scale.

John Randles, CEO of Siren, said: “Q6 Cyber is a great partner that has deep domain experience and can provide very early warning on cyber-attacks. This jointly developed solution will open up an array of new opportunities for both of us and enable governments to monitor and protect critical infrastructure in a very structured manner.”

“We are excited to partner with Siren to tackle critical infrastructure cyber risk using a truly novel approach” said Eli Dominitz, CEO of Q6 Cyber. “Our solution will enable the public and private sectors to proactively identify and mitigate in the very early stages cyber threats and attacks targeting critical infrastructure, resulting in fewer cyber incidents. Moreover, this solution will become an important element of holistic national security and national cyber defence programs by bolstering security and resiliency of critical infrastructure.”

TechCentral Reporters