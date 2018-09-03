Singlepoint achieves Red Hat advanced business partner status

Technology consultant Singlepoint has been accredited as a Red Hat Advanced Business Partner.

The status is in recognition of its DevOps expertise and the technical enablement completed as part of the Advanced Level Partner Accreditation on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform integrates the architecture, processes, platforms and services needed to empower development and operations teams. It is designed to deploy reliably across environments, and it can enable partners to meet customer demand while reducing infrastructure costs. Singlepoint achieved the status by passing service-specific verification of customer references and a technical review.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Singlepoint,” said Nick Tinsley, manager, DevOps and Middleware Channel, Red Hat Ireland and UK. “Singlepoint’s expertise in deploying and scaling IT infrastructure in hybrid cloud environments allows them to help customers operate at the pace the business demands.”

“Singlepoint is continually investing in technologies to stay ahead of the curve, allowing our customers to easily transform their businesses through the cloud,” explains Rob Curley, managing director at Singlepoint. “Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform allows us to help our clients drive deeper customer engagement while benefiting from the efficiency and flexibility offered by the OpenStack cloud.”

TechCentral Reporters