Show goes on for Ignite Awards

Twelve-month programme culminates in virtual ceremony

UCC’s Ignite start-up programme culinated at a virtual ceremony last night.

Among the finalists for the three awards were a qualified nurse working on the frontline and a masters graduate who was diagnosed with dyslexia and has now developed a technology company for parents and educators.

The winner of the best business winner was James Northridge of UrAbilit, and online training and support model for parents and educators to support children with disabilities. UrAbility’s online platform uses algorithms to auto assign online courses and advise on assistive technologies based on users’ technical abilities, spoken language, and location. Northridge also took the award for best video pitch.

Best business plan went to Traxsit. Owned by Conor Walsh and Luke O’Mahony their aim is to develop a way to apply GPS technology to farm management, specifically in theft prevention and asset monitoring.

Other finalists included nurse Ali-Rose Sisk, whose company SafeCare is developing software digitse home management and Conor Hayes, founder of SaaS platform Techvie, dedicated to the medical device industry, which allows sales teams to find and convert new customers easily through aggregation of data from multiple online channels, and trade events.

Ignite director Eamon Curtin said: “Ignite has moved online and so too has our Awards and Showcase. We are delighted that the Ignite start-ups were able to pitch their business ideas straight to the screen. We are very proud of every participant on the Ignite programme. These are tough and testing times for all businesses and we see how hard our participants work to make their businesses a success.”

Best business and best besiness plan categories were adjudicated by an independent panel of judges made up of Diarmuid Lynch, flagship manager with Bank of Ireland; Caitriona Kelleher of SOSV; Ted Foley of Cork BIC. The best video pitch was voted for on the night by the audience.

TechCentral Reporters